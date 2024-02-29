Chiefs owner ranked worst in NFL, players union survey shows after back-to-back Super Bowls

The Kansas City Chiefs may be the back-to-back champions, but there’s still apparently lots of fixing to do.

The Chiefs officially made their mark as a dynasty, becoming the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since 2005, and winning their third title in five years earlier this month.

However, despite their crazy run, Clark Hunt received an F-minus rating from players in the league, the worst in the NFL.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“The players are frustrated by their workplace offerings, especially after the team’s sustained success in recent years,” the NFLPA said in their survey findings.

Players’ main concern is Hunt’s inability to renovate their “overdue” facilities, especially their locker room. The survey says Hunt apparently told players that renovations would be made last year, but they never came.

“Though the players received actual chairs with backs to sit in at their lockers in response to last year’s feedback, it did not change the fact that the locker room is overdue for a renovation. What adds to the frustration is that management told the players that renovations would come after the 2022 season. The players went on to win the Super Bowl and when they arrived back at their facility for the 2023-2024 season, they realized the team never followed through with the promised renovation (other than adding chairs).”

SUPER BOWL HERO MECOLE HARDMAN SAYS HE TOLD CHIEFS TO ‘COME GET ME’ FROM JETS

The team also received Fs in nutrition and training staff, ranking 31st and 32nd, respectively. Players feel that they don’t get enough one-on-one treatment, and the staff isn’t “willing to provide support/treatment to all players.”

“From the results, it is clear that there has not been a significant reinvestment back into the facilities even after consistent success,” the report states. “That has led to a high level of frustration among player respondents and reflects in club owner Clark Hunt’s ranking as the least willing to invest in team facilities among all NFL owners/ownership group in the opinions of the respondents.”

The Chiefs did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the study.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On the contrary, Andy Reid was ranked the best head coach in the league by the players.

Nobody had repeated since the New England Patriots in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

The Chiefs have not shied away from their desire to become the first team to three-peat, a feat no one has accomplished in the four major sports since the Los Angeles Lakers from 2000 to 2002.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.