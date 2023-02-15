Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes delivered passionate halftime speech to help jumpstart second half comeback

Patrick Mahomes enter Super Bowl LVII with a high ankle sprain, and re-aggravated it during the first half of the game.

The Chiefs entered the locker room down by 10 points to the Eagles and with a hobbled Mahomes. With his team in need of some motivation, Mahomes delivered an impassioned speech which is credited with helping lift the team to victory.

“We just challenged each other, man, to leave everything out there, and I don’t want to say we played tight in the first half, but you didn’t see that same joy that we play with,’ Mahomes said on Monday in reference to his speech. ‘And I wanted guys to just know that everything we worked for is for this moment.’

Mahomes suffered the ankle injury during a divisional round playoff game four weeks earlier against the Jaguars. A tackle by linebacker TJ Edwards in the second quarter appeared to re-aggravate the same ankle.

But, Mahomes came out of the locker room and have an efficient second half en route to a 38-35 victory. The NFL MVP completed 13 of his 14 throws for 93 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.

The win gave Kansas City won its second Super Bowl in the last four seasons. After the game Mahomes revealed he refuse treatment on the injury during halftime, trainers instead taped the ankle.

“We put new tape on there and did some movement to get some mobility in it,” Mahomes told. “It was something that I was going to play through.”

There was little doubt that Mahomes was going leave the game. Head coach Andy Reid mentioned Mahomes’ competitive edge came from his father who was an MLB pitcher.

“He grew up in a locker room,” Reid told reporters. “He’s seen the greats, and he strives to be the greatest. Without saying anything, that’s the way he works. He wants to be the greatest player ever. That’s what he wants to do, and that’s the way he goes about his business.

“When it’s time for the guys around him to raise their game, he helps them with that,’ Reid continued. “The great quarterbacks make everybody around him better, including the head coach, so he’s done a heck of a job.”

Despite the lost, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had one of the best games of his professional career. He threw for 304 yards and rushed for three touchdowns.

Philly’s defense was able to put pressure on quarterbacks all season long and racked up a record 78 sacks, but was unable to get to Mahomes in the Super Bowl.

A 26-yard run late in the fourth quarter helped set up the Chiefs’ game-winning field goal.

Mahomes now has two Super Bowl wins, but he has already drawn compressions to an all-time great quarterback in Tom Brady who has hoisted the Lombardi trophy seven times.

“It’s going to be tough,’ Mahomes said. “I mean, seven Super Bowl victories, 10 Super Bowls. There’s a reason why he’s so far ahead of everybody else. It’s hard to do, but I’ll do my best to chase it.”

Mahomes said he will now shift his focus to getting his ankle healthy. “We’ll continue to rehab, continue the treatment that we were doing, and just give it some rest,’ he said. ‘I think the best thing for it is going to be rest. One thing that might take a hit is my golf game.”