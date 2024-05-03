Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes doubles down on Super Bowl three-peat aspirations: ‘We’re gonna do it again’

Patrick Mahomes is already a three-time Super Bowl champion. He also has three Super Bowl MVP trophies and is widely regarded as the best quarterback in the NFL.

Mahomes helped lift the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in each of the last two Super Bowls, and he is already eyeing another Vince Lombardi Trophy.

During a recent sit-down with Logan Paul on the “Impaulsive” podcast, Mahomes reaffirmed his belief the Chiefs will again contend for a title next season.

“Next year in New Orleans, we’re going to do it again,” Mahomes declared. “Put it on the table. We’re going to do it again. I’m telling you now.”

Mahomes also discussed the infamous “Corndog” play, which the Chiefs used in overtime to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl. Kansas City also ran the play in 2023 during their Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

“That play was freaking sweet, man,” Mahomes said. “It was not supposed to go to the guy who caught the touchdown. We ran the ‘Corndog’ one against the Eagles. It was a touchdown. Won the game. Then, we were going to run a fake version of that and then do a little shovel pass, and it was wide open again.

In February, Mahomes voiced his confidence about the Chiefs’ three-peat prospects.

“We’re going for that three-peat. … Don’t get it twisted. We’re doing it. Three times. … First time in NFL history, we’re doing it,” Mahomes said as he addressed the fans at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory rally.

The Chiefs recently signed Mahomes’ most reliable target, Travis Kelce, to a contract extension. The move bolsters Kansas City’s odds of making another championship run.

Kelce will celebrate his 35th birthday a few weeks after the 2024 NFL season kicks off. For the first time in seven years, Kelce finished a season with less than 1,000 receiving yards. But he is still one of the most productive tight ends in the league.

The deal makes Kelce the highest-paid player at his position in the NFL. It also ties Kelce to the franchise through the 2027 season. He will be 38 years old when his contract expiries.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach expressed confidence in Kelce’s ability to produce at a high level for the foreseeable future.

“Every now and then, you have one of these guys that are outliers, and certainly Travis [Kelce] is one of those players,” Veach said Monday. “It’s funny. It’s not even May yet, and today we had a chance to get out there in phase two, and guys were out there running around. Travis was the first guy in line, and he looked like he was 28 years old.

“Again, the odds of someone playing this far into their 30s is very low, but it does happen, and it happens with unicorns in the profession, and Travis is one of those.”

The NFL will release the regular-season schedule at some point this month, giving the Chiefs a more detailed view of the road they will have to take in their push for a three-peat.

