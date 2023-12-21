Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes explains sideline meltdown, backs wide receivers: ‘I’m not always perfect’

The Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver corps has been constantly critiqued this season. The increasing number of drops has only put more of a microscope on the group.

In Week 11, Marquez Valdes-Scantling had a critical drop in the fourth quarter that effectively sealed the Chiefs’ fate in a Monday night game against the Eagles. On Sunday, Kadarius Toney tipped a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes that allowed a New England Patriots player to intercept the ball.

Despite the ongoing struggles, Mahomes remains confident in his teammates.

“You keep believing in him, man,” Mahomes told Kansas City’s 610 Sports Radio in reference to Toney.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Mistakes happen. I’m not always perfect. I have a lot of interceptions this year, and I think it’s something where you just got to keep believing because I know the guys believe in me. And I keep firing.”

Mahomes was visibly upset on the sideline after the interception. The turnover led to a Patriots touchdown, although the Chiefs hung on to beat the New England by 10.

Mahomes explained that his frustrations stemmed from the mistakes he made to put his defense in a tough spot.

PATRIOTS’ MATTHEW JUDON TAKES SWIPE AT NFL OFFICIALS’ TREATMENT OF PATRICK MAHOMES

“I think the biggest part is you’re frustrated because you’re putting the defense in a bad position,” Mahomes said. “I had two interceptions. Both of them put the defense in short fields, and they were able to hold them to a field goal on one of those. It’s hard whenever a defense is playing that well to give the offense a short field.”

The reigning Super Bowl champs’ 35 drops lead the NFL.

Toney was also recently criticized after he was flagged for an offside penalty in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs’ loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. The costly mistake nullified a go-ahead touchdown.

However, Mahomes remains steadfast in his belief the Chiefs’ wideouts will get on the right track by the time the postseason arrives.

“It’s going to take everybody to win the Super Bowl, and we know that. So, we’re going to keep having that confidence in everybody that’s on that football field that they’re going to go out there and give everything they have to the team,” Mahomes noted.

“You see the work ethic. You see how hard the guys are working during the week. You know at some point that’s going to translate in a big way, a big game that we can go out there and hopefully at the end of the year have another championship. It’s going to take every day going to work and putting in the time.”

Toney has a history of making clutch catches in the biggest moments. He hauled in a crucial catch during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I think everything in this league is always closer than you think it is,” Mahomes said. “Bad and good. I think if you’re playing good and you’re on top of the world, that’s when the league kind of gets you. Whenever you make some mistakes, and you feel like you’re down in the dumps, one play can change the whole rhythm of things.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Through 13 games this season, Toney has 27 receptions for 169 yards and one touchdown.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.