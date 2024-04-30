Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes gives Super Bowl rings to Logan Paul for WWE beatdown

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes made an appearance on WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” along with U.S. champion Logan Paul and streamer IShowSpeed.

Mahomes even lent a helping hand to Paul while the YouTube star, who co-founded Prime, dealt with Jey Uso as he was getting a beat down from Finn Balor and J.D. McDonagh.

As Balor and McDonagh delivered the two-on-one, Paul came over to Mahomes and asked for his three Super Bowl rings. Mahomes, who partnered with Prime as well, pulled the rings off of his fingers and allowed Paul to take them and use them.

Paul accidentally hit McDonagh and then started to whale on Uso.

However, moments later, the crowd at “Monday Night Raw” in Kansas City received a special surprise. Braun Strowman came down to help Uso chase off Paul and McDonagh. He hit Balor with a chokeslam.

The 6-foot, 8-inch giant then turned his attention toward Mahomes. The quarterback stood up with offensive linemen Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey alongside him. Uso came into the picture to intervene before Strowman could do more damage.

Earlier in the night, Smith and Humphrey were honored for their heroic actions during the Super Bowl parade shooting in February. Smith also helped keep young WWE fan Joey Borgonzi.