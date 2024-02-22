Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes had sights set on history immediately after winning Super Bowl

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl title earlier this month – a feat not done since Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to championships in 2003 and 2004.

“Inside The NFL” on Tuesday showed a mic’d up Mahomes already looking for more.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Hey, we’re not done dawg,” Mahomes was heard saying as he celebrated the win with teammates and his family. “I want three. No one’s ever got three. … I want back-to-back-to-back.”

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X

No NFL team has ever won three consecutive Super Bowl titles in its 58-year history. A third consecutive title would be their sixth and tie them for most in history with the Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mahomes already put the notion of a three-peat out in the ether in his post-Super Bowl press conference, saying it would be “legendary.”

HOW PATRICK MAHOMES’ RESUME STACKS UP AGAINST THE ALL-TIME GREAT ATHLETES THROUGH 7 SEASONS

“No one’s ever done it, and we knew it’s legendary to win back-to-back,” he said, via ESPN on Feb. 12. “I think eight other teams have done it. We had heard it all week. We had talked to the guys [who had gone back-to-back] about it, and we felt like we had the best opportunity that we had ever had to go out there and do that.

“We’ve got to continue to play our best football. We’ll celebrate these next few weeks, and then we’ll get right back at it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Whatever happens in free agency may not even deter the Chiefs. Mahomes’ offense has changed drastically from 2019 – when he won his first title – to 2023. Through it all, Mahomes has proven that he can win with almost anybody on the offensive side of the football.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.