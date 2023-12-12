Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes regrets giving Bills’ Josh Allen expletive earful after loss

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes expressed regret over his words to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen after their game on Sunday night.

The Chiefs quarterback was heard giving Allen an expletive earful as he expressed his displeasure with an offensive offsides call that took points off the board for his team.

“Obviously, you don’t ever want to react that way,” Mahomes said in an interview on 610 Sports. “I care, man. I love this game, I love my teammates. I want to go out there and put everything on the line to win.

“But obviously, can’t do that, can’t be that way toward officials or really anybody in life, so I probably regret acting like that. But, more than anything I regretted how I acted toward Josh after the game, because he had nothing to do with it.”

WROC-TV caught Mahomes’ interaction with Allen as the two met on the field once the clock hit triple zeroes.

“Wildest f—ing call I’ve ever seen,” Mahomes was heard saying. “Offensive offsides on that play, man. F—ing terrible.”

Mahomes finished with 271 passing yards with a touchdown pass and an interception. He was sacked only once. Kelce led the team in receiving with six catches for 83 yards.

The star quarterback elaborated on his frustrations with officials after the game.

“It’s tough to swallow,” he said. “Not only from me, and football in general, to take away greatness like that, for a guy like Travis to make a play like that, you want to see the guys on the field decide the game. They’re human. They make mistakes. But every week, we’re talking about something.”

“It’s the call. Just in that moment. Not for myself. To have a flag change the outcome of the game. I’ve never had offensive offsides called. If it does, they warn you. There wasn’t a warning the entire game. And then you make a call like that in the final minute? Another game, we’re talking about the refs. It’s not what we want for the NFL. It’s not what we want for football.”

