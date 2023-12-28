Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes reveals why he’s been exploding on the sidelines

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has been more animated on the sideline during games, showing his frustration as the team has dropped three of its last four games.

He was visibly upset with officials after Kadarius Toney was called offside during the team’s loss against the Buffalo Bills, and he was seen yelling Monday at some of his offensive linemen as the team struggled to get going against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mahomes was asked Wednesday about the outbursts.

“I just don’t think I like losing,” he said. “Anybody can be frustrated when they lose. It’s just about how you respond.”

Mahomes said it shows he cares.

“I think people see frustration, and they think it causes controversy. I see it as a way of showing that people care. They care about their profession. They care about trying to do whatever they can do to win games,” he said.

“When I see stuff like that happen, obviously, we want to be in the positive light and all of that. I see someone that cares about the game and someone who wants to be better, not better for themselves but better for the team.”

Mahomes was 27-for-44 for 235 yards with a late-game touchdown and a pick-six.

He said there were “little things” he had to improve upon going into Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“You have to be critical with yourself. You have to be true to what’s on the film and what’s happening,” he added.

“I think a lot of people will make excuses, and that’s why they don’t take that next step or become better because of it. You have to see the film. You look at the film. We made a lot of mistakes that you can’t make in this league if you want to have success. You have to learn from them and get better from them.

“If you look at it and try to make an excuse for why something happened or (say) it’s not your fault because this thing happened, that’s when that kind of stuff snowballs. If you look at the film and say, ‘Hey, I’ve got to be better here. I have to (have) better footwork. I have to work the pocket better, get the ball out of my hands when I need to.’

“And (you) learn like that, then you can be better that next week. We’re just going to take that; this is a great defense (the Bengals) that we are playing.”

