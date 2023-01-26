Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes says sprained ankle is ‘probably better than I expected’ ahead of AFC Championship

As the Kansas City Chiefs head into their fifth straight AFC Championship Game, the condition of the former MVP’s ankle is the main topic of conversation.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain last Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, severely limiting his mobility throughout the game.

“I thought I had a good day yesterday,” Mahomes told reporters on Thursday. “Obviously, there’s things you have to work through here and there. But overall, probably better than I expected, being able to go out there and throw the football around and get the reps in I needed to get in.”

CHIEFS’ PATRICK MAHOMES EXPRESSES CONFIDENCE IN INJURED ANKLE AHEAD OF AFC CHAMPIONSHIP: ‘IT’S DOING GOOD’

The 2022 NFL MVP candidate suffered the injury in the first half against the Jaguars and was forced to the locker room for treatment.

He missed one possession before returning for the second half, finishing the game with 195 passing yards and two touchdowns.

But Mahomes’ ability to escape the pocket in order to get receivers open was not there after the injury, raising questions about his mobility against the Bengals on Sunday.

“I feel like I can still do a lot of things. But we’ll see as we get closer and closer. And we’ll see during the game,” Mahomes said when asked how he feels about making throws outside the pocket on Sunday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“You can’t fully do exactly what you’re going to be in those moments in the game. But all I can do is prepare myself the best way possible. And when we get in the game, you hope adrenaline takes over and you can make those throws when we need to.”

The Chiefs are looking to get to their third Super Bowl in the past four years against a Bengals team that has won 10 games in a row.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bengals return to the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year and are winners of the last three matchups with the Chiefs.

“If you’re not fired up to play a team that’s beat you three times in a row in the AFC Championship Game, then you’re not going to be fired up for any game,” Mahomes said Thursday. “So, I’m excited to play up against a great football team and try and do my best effort to go out there and get a win.”