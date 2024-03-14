Chiefs president says ‘leaving Kansas City’ is an ‘option’ amid stadium tax vote

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Residents of Kansas City will be voting on whether to repeal a current sales tax that could heavily influence the future of the Chiefs and Royals in the city.

The Chiefs are in the midst of a dynasty, winning their third Super Bowl in the last five seasons a month ago — but team president Mark Donovan admits that dynasty could move.

The city’s vote is set to take place April 2, when residents will vote to keep the current tax bill or bring in a new one that both the Chiefs and Royals will use for stadium purposes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Chiefs are aiming to overhaul Arrowhead Stadium with renovations that cost $800 million, while the Royals have announced plans to move out of Kauffman Stadium and into the downtown area of the city by the 2031 season (when the current tax deal expires, and as their current lease ends in 2030).

If voters vote to repeal the current tax and replace it with the new proposal, which will last 40 years, the Chiefs and Royals have agreed to sign leases that will keep them in the city throughout the duration of the new tax law.

However, both teams have been mostly silent on their futures if the current tax remains in place, leading to the opposition calling it a “fear-based campaign” — until now.

Donovan told KSHB-TV that the Chiefs’ “goal” is to stay in Kansas City, but that’s admittedly no guarantee.

“I just know that for us, the Chiefs, we have to look at all of our options.,” he said.

When asked about possibly leaving Kansas City, Donovan said, “I think they would have to include leaving Kansas City.

“But our goal here is we want to stay here. And we’re willing to accept a deal, which is actually better for the country, to stay here.”

Those opposed to the bill have expressed concerns that the Chiefs’ renovations, and the Royals’ new stadium, would be detrimental to local businesses — even knocking some out of the area where the MLB team plans to build.

Donovan admitted that the new bill language is “confusing,” but deep down, “it’s really simple” and “a better deal.”

“These are not new taxes,” Donovan said (both bills produce a 3/8-cent tax), “and we keep both teams.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other cities, notably Las Vegas and Nashville, Tennessee, have long been potential expansion options for baseball. San Antonio has also been mentioned as a football destination.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.