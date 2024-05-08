Chiefs’ Rashee Rice under investigation for alleged assault of photographer: report

Super Bowl winner Rashee Rice could be in more hot water on the legal front.

Law enforcement opened an investigation into the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver after he allegedly struck a photographer at a nightclub, WFAA reported.

The incident happened early Monday in Dallas.

Rice is already under the microscope after he surrendered to authorities last month for his role in a car crash that involved multiple vehicles. He was later released on bond but faces multiple serious charges in the case.

Police said Rice was driving a Lamborghini that reached a top speed of 119 miles per hour, while SMU football player Theodore Knox was driving a Corvette on North Central Expressway in Dallas on March 30.

Both drivers were speeding and lost control of their vehicles at some point. The cars then crashed into four other vehicles, leaving four people with injuries.

Lawsuits have been filed against Rice and Knox.

The plaintiffs are suing due to several injuries that include “trauma to the brain, lacerations to the face requiring stiches, multiple contusions about the body, disfigurement, internal bleeding and other internal and external injuries that may only be fully revealed over the course of medical treatment,” according to court documents.

Once the legal process plays out, the NFL could punish Rice.

If he is suspended, the Chiefs could rely on rookie Xavier Worthy in Rice’s absence. Kansas City drafted Worthy in the first round of last month’s draft, shortly after he set an NFL Scouting Combine record for the 40-yard dash.

Rice finished his rookie season with 938 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns.

