Chiefs-Ravens game facing weather delay as thunderstorm rolls through Kansas City

The start to the 2024 NFL regular season is not going according to plan in Kansas City, as the Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens see a delay in kickoff due to thunderstorms in the area.

An announcement was placed on the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium jumbotron telling fans to head up to the concourse to get out of the rain to come.

“Please be advised that due to pending weather conditions, all event/game activities will be interrupted. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium asks that all guests make their way to the concourses and out of the elements and follow the direction of Stadium Staff,” the announcement read.

“GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium apologizes for the inconvenience and will inform you when it is safe to return to your seat. Thank you.”

The NBC broadcast for the game showed the current state of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, which was steady rainfall as fans were under awnings, or braving the storm by standing in it and waving towels.

Either way, the rain didn’t supposed last too long, as kickoff has been estimated to come at 8:40 p.m. ET, according to the NBC broadcast.

The Chiefs also poked fun at a previous tweet from the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium account, which showed a picture of the field and a caption reading “The calm before the storm.”

“We didn’t mean literally…” the Chiefs replied as the rain started to come down.

When the rain does subside, fans will be allowed to head back to their seats and watch as the Chiefs and Ravens kick off the 2024 NFL season in a rematch of the AFC Championship Game earlier this year.

It was Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs who came away with the victory on the road against the No. 1-seeded Ravens, led by quarterback Lamar Jackson. The 17-10 victory for Kansas City allowed them to defend their Super Bowl title in Las Vegas against the San Francisco 49ers.

But the Ravens head into town with a new look on offense, specifically in the backfield, where veteran bulldozing running back Derrick Henry joins a group that also sports budding star receiver Zay Flowers and Jackson’s trusty tight end, Mark Andrews.

The Ravens’ defense is also a solid unit that can pester any offense, even if it is led by Mahomes and schemed by head coach Andy Reid.

The Chiefs were the home team last year when they kicked off the NFL season against the Detroit Lions, though it didn’t turn out well for Kansas City. They were upset on their home turf, 21-20, in a game where Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce couldn’t play due to injury.

But Kelce will be on the field in this one, and fans like his girlfriend Taylor Swift will be able to watch him go at it with the Ravens once the rain subsides.

