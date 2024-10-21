Chiefs remain NFL’s only undefeated team after taking down 49ers in Super Bowl rematch

Overtime wasn’t needed for the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers to determine a victor this time around, as the Super Bowl rematch resulted in Patrick Mahomes & Co. winning again on Sunday.

With the 28-18 final on the road, the Chiefs are the NFL’s only remaining undefeated team after the Minnesota Vikings lost to their NFC North rival Detroit Lions on a last-second field goal earlier Sunday.

Once again, it wasn’t Mahomes’ best effort out on the field Sunday, but he managed to get the job done, which included moments where he worked some of his patented “Mahomes Magic” with his legs.

Mahomes scored a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, which was his first score on the ground in his last 32 games, including the playoffs. His elusive abilities in and outside the pocket have developed into the stuff of legend at this point, but Mahomes found a seam from one yard out to put the Chiefs up 21-12 as the quarter began.

Earlier in that drive, Mahomes rushed for his longest yardage of his career as he scampered his way not just past the San Francisco 30-yard line for a first down but an extra 26 yards for a total 33-yard gain on the ground.

It appeared like Mahomes was just going to go out of bounds when he reached the first-down marker, but he hit a quick stop so the San Francisco defender couldn’t tackle him and continued to march along the left sideline before finally going out.

Mahomes finished the day with 39 yards on the ground on five carries, though he didn’t fare well through the air with 154 yards on 16-of-27 passing with two interceptions and no touchdown passes.

Nonetheless, the Chiefs leaned on the ground game, anchored by Kareem Hunt with his 78 yards and two touchdowns, while Mecole Hardman iced the victory in the Bay Area with an 18-yard end-around sprint to the end zone for a score as well.

Meanwhile, Brock Purdy was having issues all game long with the Chiefs’ defense, which continues to be a formidable unit led by coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Purdy threw three interceptions, two of which came on back-to-back second half drives that the Chiefs scored their fourth-quarter touchdowns on in response. He was 17 of 31 through the air for 212 yards, though he did rush for two touchdowns on eight carries for 27 yards.

The 49ers were already down a man as Deebo Samuel attempted to battle an illness to start the game, but he ultimately had to bow out. Then Brandon Aiyuk, to whom San Francisco just paid big money this past offseason after a long contract roller coaster, appeared to suffer a serious leg injury after being tackled in the right knee area. He was carted off the field.

In turn, it was tight end George Kittle with a game-high 92 yards receiving on six catches for the 49ers, while rookie Jacob Cowing had 50 yards on two catches thanks to a 41-yard shot down the field that set up a touchdown for Purdy.

As the Chiefs enjoy yet another win this season, the Niners are still searching for consistency as they drop to 3-4 on the year.

