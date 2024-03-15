Chiefs’ sign ex-Cardinals receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown to one-year deal: report

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The Kansas City Chiefs addressed one of their weakest points this week, reportedly agreeing to a one-year deal with former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown.

Brown, 26, signed a deal worth up to $11 million, The Associated Press reported, citing a source with knowledge of the contract.

The addition of Brown helps Kansas City address one of the biggest issues that plagued the team during their Super Bowl run.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Second-round draft pick Rashee Rice developed into a serviceable option in the passing game, but the Chiefs otherwise were left to rely on journeymen and stopgaps as they chased their second-consecutive Super Bowl title.

Brown confirmed the move on Instagram in a post where he also shared text exchanges with an excited head coach, Andy Reid.

“Blessed Beyond Measures…Excited To Be Apart Of Chiefskingdom,” he wrote.

​​CHIEFS PRESIDENT SAYS ‘LEAVING KANSAS CITY’ IS AN ‘OPTION’ AMID STADIUM TAX VOTE

Despite finishing last season as the Cardinals second-leading receiver, a heel injury certainly contributed to a career-low 574 yards in 14 games.

Brown was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. His best season was in 2021 when he caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brown will likely step in as one of the Chiefs’ leading receivers in a group that includes Rice, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.