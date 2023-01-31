Chiefs star Chris Jones cries during national anthem before AFC championship win

Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones appeared overcome with emotion when he listened to U.S. Navy veteran Generald Wilson’s rendition of the national anthem before Sunday’s AFC championship.

The CBS broadcast caught Jones on the sideline reflecting in the moment with tears streaming down his face as Wilson sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The defensive tackle had four total tackles, including two sacks and three tackles for a loss. He also had five hits on quarterback Joe Burrow.

The Chiefs won the game 23-20 to advance to their third Super Bowl appearance in four years.

He also had one last parting shot for the Bengals after the game. Cincinnati players dubbed Arrowhead Stadium “Burrowhead” in the days leading up to the game. The Chiefs appeared to use the trash talking as bulletin board material going into the conference title matchup.

In an interview with NFL Network’s James Palmer, Jones looked into the camera and sounded like a professional wrestler.

“Let me tell y’all something. Don’t ever, ever, ever — and I’m gonna look in the camera while I say this — disrespect Arrowhead,” Jones said. “I don’t care how many times you’ve beat us, don’t ever disrespect Arrowhead Stadium at G.E.H.A. Field.”

Jones added that he had prepared for the moment all offseason.

“There was a lot of talking going on. I’m not really much of a talker. It’s a full circle 360, man. These are the moments I prepare for in the offseason,” Jones said. “I dedicated my offseason to this moment last year when I missed two sacks to win the game and I put it on myself. This game, we’re gonna win up front. And that’s what we did. We got a resilient group in our room.”

Now, Jones will have a shot at a second Super Bowl title next month against the Philadelphia Eagles.