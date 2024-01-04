Chiefs star Travis Kelce calls media ‘bunch of jacka–es’ after calling for Mike Tomlin’s firing

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce had some choice words for the Pittsburgh media during his latest “New Heights” podcast episode with his older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

They were discussing how veteran Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will put together his 17th straight non-losing season, no matter the result of Week 18’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. The Steelers are 9-7 despite struggles throughout the season.

However, some in the Pittsburgh media were calling for the team to move on from Tomlin, whether it be letting him go mid-season or trading him for assets if possible.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Travis unloaded on the media for even thinking about that as a possibility.

“They were talking about firing him, what, seven weeks ago?” Jason asked his brother.

“The media’s so dumb,” Travis responded. “Why do we do the media? Bunch of jacka–es. Just a bunch of jacka–es. Just out here talking f—ing nonsense. One of the best coaches the NFL’s ever even seen, about to possibly get his 17th consecutive non-losing season. Jesus Christ.”

FROM OUTKICK: PAT MCAFEE SAYS AARON RODGERS WASN’T IMPLYING THAT JIMMY KIMMEL IS ON THE EPSTEIN CLIENT LIST

The brothers went on to talk about what they were doing 17 years ago, with Jason at Cincinnati already playing college football, while Travis brought up his driver’s license being suspended in the state of Ohio.

Either way, that was done to put into perspective how long Tomlin has been putting together a competitive Steelers group since 2007, when he took over as head coach. Tomlin has a career 172-100-2 record in the regular season — a .639 winning percentage.

This season, though, has been a turbulent one for Pittsburgh, with offensive coordinator Matt Canada being fired mid-season as that part of the game struggled mightily.

Nonetheless, the Steelers managed to put wins up a tough AFC North division this season. They have a shot at a playoff berth, too, in a variety of ways, most of which would come with a win over the AFC’s No. 1-seeded Ravens.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Steelers fans and media members might be eating their words if Tomlin can lead this group to the postseason, and while Travis and Jason don’t have to worry about their own teams’ playoff berths, they might even be rooting for that to come to fruition in the end.