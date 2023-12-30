Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals New Year’s resolution: ‘I’m done with it’

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is wasting no time setting his goals for the new year.

On a special holiday edition of the “New Heights” podcast he hosted alongside his older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, the 34-year-old tight end revealed his somewhat predictable New Year’s resolution.

“I’m going to be honest. Social media has made it this whole thing of like, ‘Let’s go to the gym, and let’s get fit,'” Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, said before Travis responded, “That’s what I’m doing.”

“I’m not eating bacon anymore,” he added, which sparked shocked reactions from both Jason and Kylie.

While trying to explain his reasoning, Travis stuttered before admitting, “I’m definitely still eating bacon.”

But he did vow to make one lifestyle change.

“I’ll probably never have mayo again. I’m over mayo, I’m done with it,” Travis said.

But Jason quickly jumped in to remind his younger brother mayonnaise was never something he normally went for.

“So, he’s giving up something he already doesn’t do,” Jason said.

Kelce is hoping to end 2023 on a better note after the Chiefs’ 20-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders Christmas Day.

In a rematch of the AFC championship game, the Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals New Year’s Eve.

Kansas City has lost three of its last four and is still looking to clinch its eighth straight AFC West title.

“We’re still in first place in the AFC West. We have one more game to win the division,” Patrick Mahomes said. “We understand it’s not going to be easy. But if we continue to work, we win this game and go to the playoffs, we know we can do what we set out to do at the beginning of this season, and that’s get to the Super Bowl.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

