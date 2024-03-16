Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce partner up to open Kansas City steakhouse

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are taking their dynamic partnership on the field to another level.

The Kansas City Chiefs stars are partnering with hospitality group Noble 33 to open a modern steakhouse in Kansas City named 1587 Prime, a nod to the Super Bowl champions’ jersey numbers.

“Travis and I have become frequent visitors of Noble 33 restaurants in other cities, so it only made sense to bring something special to our own community in Kansas City,” Mahomes said in a press release.

“We’re excited to be a part of this journey with Noble 33 to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience, and what better place to start than our very own, Kansas City,” Kelce added.

The 10,000 square foot restaurant, which will span two floors, is set to open its doors in early 2025. The design of the steakhouse will also include “subtle nods to Patrick and Travis’ on-field accomplishments,” according to the press release.

Tosh Berman, the co-founder of Noble 33, told ESPN that Kelce and Mahomes are “regulars” at the group’s other locations, which include Los Angeles; Scottsdale, Arizona; Las Vegas; New York; Toronto; and London.

“Both of them are longtime regulars of our other restaurants, so a great starting point was bringing elements they loved from those experiences and abstracting them in an original way for 1587 Prime,” he said.

Mahomes and Kelce are coming off their second consecutive Super Bowl victory and their third in five seasons.

