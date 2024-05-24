Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade shooting suspect breaks silence, issues apology from jail: ‘I am truly sorry’

In March, 20-year-old Terry Young became the third male charged with murder in connection to the deadly shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade. A total of 12 people pulled their guns, with at least six of those individuals firing their weapons, federal prosecutors said.

Lyndell Mays, 22, and Dominic Miller, 18, also face multiple charges, including second-degree murder. Three other suspects face gun-related and resisting arrest charges. Miller is now breaking his silence and is offering an apology to the victims.

“I didn’t mean for none of this to happen – I’m truly sorry that woman had to lose her life,” Miller told FOX 4 Kansas City.

Jackson County prosecutors allege that the bullet fired from Miller’s gun struck and killed Kansas City radio personality and DJ Elizabeth “Lisa” Lopez-Galvan. She was also an avid Chiefs fan and was seen wearing a Harrison Butker jersey during the parade. Butker later sent the family a jersey for the funeral.

“First of all, I just want to say to the family of the woman who passed that day – truly apologize. None of this had to happen. To the family that lost a relative, I’m sorry, I know how it feels,” Miller said.

While Miller expressed remorse for his actions, he also gave his account of what transpired during the Super Bowl parade. From Miller’s point of view, he was in a life-and-death situation in the moments leading up to the shooting.

“I understand where I was, I understand how many people were there, I understand that there was kids around, but you also have to see it from my point of view. It was either die or defend yourself, and me personally, I’m not trying to die.” Miller said.

Miller also suffered an injury at the parade and spent a few months in the hospital before he was transported to the Jackson County Detention Center.

Court documents stated that the situation escalated following an exchange between Mays and a teenager who attended the event with Miller.

“We told him – we said, ‘Not right here, we not doing nothing right here.’ On everything I love, that’s what we told him, cause I know how many people was around. I knew where we was at, I know how many people was there. There was kids around, and his exact words was, ‘Nah, f— that,'” Miler said.

Mays later confirmed to investigators that he brandished his weapon before Miller, per the probable cause statement authorities issued.

Another person, Marques Harris, was then shot in his face.

“That’s my brother, like, I’ve known him since second grade. I can’t just sit there and watch him get killed right in front of my eyes,” he said.

Miller cited the state’s stand your ground law as he explained his belief that he was in a “fight or flight situation.”

“That’s that fight or flight situation; you either going to run and still get shot, or you either going to stand there and defend yourself. Because from what I know, Missouri has a stand your ground law,” he said.

Shortly after the devastating series of events, the Chiefs and players made donations to the victims. Travis Kelce donated $100,000 to the family whose girls sustained gunshot injuries.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany donated $50,000 to a fund led by the United Way. The Chiefs, the Hunt Family Foundation and the NFL gave $200,000.

