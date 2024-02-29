Chiefs superfan Xaviar Babudar pleads guilty to charges stemming from bank robberies

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Xaviar Babudar, known better as NFL superfan “ChiefsAholic” for his loyalty to the Kansas City Chiefs, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to numerous charges related to bank robberies.

Babudar admitted he stole more than $800,000 during 11 bank robberies across seven different states, per the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He also laundered the money through multiple casinos in the areas where he committed the robberies.

Babudar, who was very recognizable at Chiefs games with his gray wolf costume donned in Kansas City gear, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery, one count of money laundering and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 29-year-old faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.

“His violent crime spree across the Midwest and beyond traumatized bank employees and victimized financial institutions in seven states,” U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore said in a news release.

“The defendant tried to conceal hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen cash by using it to gamble online and at casinos, but the odds caught up with him. With today’s conviction, he will be held accountable for the full scope of his criminal conduct, including his attempt to flee from justice.”

Babudar was initially hit with 20 charges, but the count went to three due to a plea deal.

CHIEFS SUPERFAN INDICTED ON BANK ROBBERY, MONEY LAUNDERING CHARGES

“Today was a big day for Xaviar Babudar,” his attorney, Matthew Merryman, said per ESPN. “He took responsibility for his actions. He stood up in court, humble and repentant, and admitted what he had done. … Moving from 20 charges down to three charges, it was an opportunity. Xaviar Babudar would never physically harm anyone.”

Babudar is being forced to pay $532,675 in restitution as well as forfeit property gained from the robberies, which includes an autographed painting of Patrick Mahomes that was purchased at a charity auction.

Chiefs fans grew to liking Babudar’s social media presence as well as what he brought to games with his costume. “ChiefsAholic” on social platforms became a popular account, as he would often take shots at opposing teams.

Fans did, however, take notice of his lack of tweets during the Chiefs-Houston Texans game in December 2022. Quickly, fans made the connection to his initial arrest on Dec. 16, 2022 when he was caught after an armed robbery at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in Bixby, Oklahoma.

Babudar’s life on social media didn’t reflect what was going on in reality, as he was listed as homeless in court documents following that arrest.

Babudar was later released on bond, and after getting $100,000 in winnings from bets on the Chiefs, he cut off his ankle monitor and fled. He sent authorities on a hunt for nearly four months, where he was eventually found in California on July 7, 2023.

His love for the Chiefs hasn’t wavered, as ESPN reports he listened to Chiefs games on a transistor radio at Leavenworth prison in Kansas, where he’s been the past seven months.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Babudar’s sentencing date is set for July 10.