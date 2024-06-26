Chiefs team up with Hallmark for Christmas movie set to release in 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs will be the subject of a new Hallmark movie, which of course, will have a love story intertwined in it.

No, this won’t be a dramatization of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s current love story, but “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” will center around the back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

Hallmark made the announcement on Tuesday that Tyler Hynes and Hunter King will star in the movie. King will be featured as Alana Higman, a Chiefs superfan who wishes to become “Fan of the Year.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Meanwhile, Hynes will star as Derrick, who serves as director of fan engagement, where he is “tasked with evaluating how Alana and her family stack up against the other two finalists” for “Fan of the Year.”

TRAVIS KELCE PRAISES KYLIE KELCE’S ‘DON’T F— WITH ME’ ATTITUDE AFTER VIRAL CONFRONTATION WITH ‘ENTITLED’ FAN

Hynes is someone who was with the Chiefs through Hallmark earlier this year. He shot a playoffs promo alongside Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, as they were looking defend their Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles the season prior.

Production for this movie, which begins in July, will feature scenes at Arrowhead Stadium — the home of the Chiefs.

“As a club, we pride ourselves on exploring new ways to grow our brand, as well as connect with new audiences,” Chiefs president Mark Donovan said in a statement, via PEOPLE. “This partnership unites two passionate fanbases and gives us an opportunity to show Chiefs Kingdom’s energy and tradition on one of the most-watched channels during the holiday season.”

Hallmark’s chief brand officer, Darren Abbott, added: “We are thrilled to give audiences a front-row seat to this community’s spirit, rich traditions and passionate fans that define Kansas City, all wrapped up in the comforting and uplifting Hallmark way.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The movie will premiere on the Hallmark Channel during their signature Christmas programming this year.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.