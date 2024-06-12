Chiefs’ Travis Kelce gives solid answer to thoughts on retirement: ‘Until the wheels fall off’

Despite playing a major part in back-to-back Super Bowl victories for the Kansas City Chiefs, retirement has been a word associated with Travis Kelce, as many speculate how many years the 34-year-old has left in the game.

Kelce has brought up retirement in the past, saying recently that he would be lying if the thought of leaving the game behind had not crossed his mind. The NFL is grueling, and the future Hall of Fame tight end has dedicated many years with blood, sweat and tears to the game he loves. Over time, it takes a toll.

However, during a press conference on Tuesday, Kelce reassured reporters and everyone else listening that he has a lot left to give to this league.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I’m gonna do it until the wheels fall off,” he said. “Hopefully, that doesn’t happen anytime soon. I can definitely understand that it’s toward the end of the road than the beginning of it. I just gotta make sure I’m set up for after football as well.

“I really can’t put a time frame on it.”

TRAVIS KELCE IS ‘LOOKING FOR MOVIE DEALS’, WOULD LOVE A PART IN THIS ADAM SANDLER FILM

Kelce went on to express how much he does not feel that wear and tear on his body when he steps into the building, showing that he still loves to go to work every day with his teammates and coaches.

“I love coming to work every single day,” he said. “Obviously, I know there’s opportunities outside of football for me. I think you’ve gotta keep in perspective that I’m a little kid when I come in this building.”

Kelce has shown no signs of slowing down, as he posted 984 yards with five touchdowns on 93 catches in 15 regular-season games in 2023. During the Chiefs’ Super Bowl run, when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas to hoist the Lombardi Trophy yet again, Kelce had 355 yards on 32 catches with three touchdowns over Kansas City’s four playoff games.

The year prior, he had 110 catches for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns over 17 regular-season games.

As Kelce alluded to, there are opportunities outside the game of football that would certainly be available to him if he decided to hang up his cleats. For one, his “New Heights” podcast with his older brother, Jason, who just retired after this past season from the Philadelphia Eagles, is one of the most popular sports programs in the country.

Additionally, Kelce is a widely known public figure, which skyrocketed even more recently due to his relationship with Taylor Swift. Between endorsement deals, investments and a potential broadcasting career, Kelce has options.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Those are thoughts that might enter Kelce’s mind, but they are fleeting as of now. He is focused on doing what no other team in NFL history has been able to accomplish: three straight Super Bowl victories.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.