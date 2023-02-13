Chiefs’ Travis Kelce has message for doubters after Super Bowl LVII win: ‘Feel that s—‘

After winning Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a little message for those that doubted his squad.

Fox’s Erin Andrews pulled Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and Kelce to the side after defeating the Eagles, 38-35, and Kelce looked directly into the camera to deliver his jab at the naysayers.

“Not one of y’all said the Chiefs were going to take it home this year,” he said. “Not a single one. Feel that s—. Feel it. And on top of that, next time the Chiefs say something, put some respect on our names.”

As you’d expect, Kelce played a major part in the Chiefs winning this game. He scored their first touchdown of the game, hauling in an 18-yard pass from Mahomes to tie the game at seven apiece.

Kelce would finish with six catches for 81 yards, his longest going for 22 yards.

Once he was on the podium and celebrating as the red and yellow confetti fell on the State Farm Stadium grass, Kelce also delivered his now-famous “You gotta fight for the right to party!” line, which Chiefs fans finished for him from the stands.

Kelce and his brother, Jason, on the Eagles were a big storyline heading into this game.

Now, the younger of the two can say he beat his older brother and has one more ring. Jason Kelce will also be thinking about his future in the NFL after finishing his 12th season with the Eagles.

With the victory, not only did Mahomes add to his potential Hall of Fame career resume, but Kelce did as well. Many regard him as one of the best tight ends to play the game and he has the accolades to prove it with eight Pro Bowls, four first-team All-Pro selections and now two Super Bowl rings.