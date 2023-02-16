Chiefs were in incorrect formation on final Super Bowl touchdown: ‘They lined up wrong’

The Kansas City Chiefs came from behind in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, winning their second championship in two years and putting quarterback Patrick Mahomes in rarified air.

After entering halftime down 10 points, Kansas City scored on all four of its second-half possessions, culminating in the game-winning field goal from Harrison Butker with eight seconds remaining in the game.

But it was the possession prior that almost wound up in disaster.

On third and goal from the Philadelphia Eagles four-yard line, Mahomes threw a touchdown to wide receiver Skyy Moore, who was wide open on the route.

The score gave Kansas City a 35-27 lead over Philadelphia.

As it turns out, the Chiefs were in the wrong formation, and Mahomes just rolled with it as the play clock wound down.

“The play was in the wrong formation!” Mahomes said on the sidelines after the score. “The clock was running down. I looked over. I called it right. They lined up wrong. “

The touchdown was the first for Moore, a second-round pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

In 16 regular season games, Moore caught 22 passes for 250 yards and no touchdowns.

His first-ever NFL touchdown was the final one of the season for the Chiefs and one that Mahomes knew Moore would cherish forever.

Mahomes was named MVP of the Super Bowl, becoming the first player since Kurt Warner in 1999 to win a Super Bowl after winning the MVP award in the same season.

He’s also the first player in NFL history to win at least two championships and league MVPs in his first six seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Info.