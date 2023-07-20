Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice after Andy Reid practice: ‘I don’t mind puking’

Rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice provided some insight into what it is like to practice under Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

The 2023 second-round NFL Draft pick out of SMU talked to reporters Wednesday after a practice with rookies and a select group of veterans.

“He’s expecting us to be able to run for as long as we can,” Rice said Wednesday of Reid. “And I told them, to be honest with y’all, I don’t mind puking. That just means I’m working as hard as a can so that I won’t puke no more and be ready for the games.”

Rice had his best year at SMU as a senior, catching 96 balls for 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022.

Quarterbacks and rookies reported to Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western State University on Tuesday, taking the field for an abbreviated practice on Wednesday.

“As expected, they always tell us to come, be in shape,” Rice told reporters. “Our wide receivers, this is like a track team as far as our wide receivers group. So, we come knowing that we got to be expected to run as long until the game is over, until the practice is over.”

Kansas City veterans report to training camp on Friday, and the Chiefs will hold their first full-team practice on Sunday.

“We’re looking forward to getting this thing started,” Reid said, according to the team site. “[We have] a good group of guys coming in [for this rookie camp]. We’ll be about one deep, so [we’ll] have to work the rotation as we go with the camp, but it’ll be good to get these young guys some reps, [and I’m] looking forward to that.”

“I think it’s great for the young guys. I think it’s good for the older guys just to get tuned up, [and] they know what it takes to get themselves ready for the season,” Reid said. “This is a way to knock a little rust off, but for the young guys, I think it’s even more beneficial.”

Kansas City is coming off its second Super Bowl victory in the past four years, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.