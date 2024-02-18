Chris Brown says he was uninvited from NBA celebrity all-star game

The 2024 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game featured some of the biggest names outside the basketball world. However, one of music’s most prestigious artists apparently had his invite rescinded.

Friday’s game featured NFL stars Micah Parsons, Puka Nacua, C.J. Stroud and Super Bowl hero Mecole Hardman, as well as music artists Jennifer Hudson, Walker Hayes and Adam Blackstone.

Lil’ Wayne and 50 Cent also featured as coaches for the contest, alongside Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chris Brown apparently received an invite to the game, but a sponsor of the game wasn’t a fan of his presence.

Brown posted a screenshot of an email he received on January 22 with the subject that read “NBA All-Star 2024 Welcome x Chris Brown.”

“Welcome to 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend. We are thrilled that you will be a part of the weekend,” the intro line read.

Brown was even given a design of the uniform he’d be wearing. In the post, he added a “shrugging” emoji.

His next post is where he seemed to place the blame on one of the event’s sponsors.

“I was asked by the NBA to play in the all star game this year! Only for them to call later and say they couldn’t do IT because of their sponsors like RUFFLES,” Brown wrote on his story, via Complex Sports. “At this point I’m sick of people bothering me and I’m tired of living in the f—ing past. I POSTED THE EMAILS SO YALL COULD SEE. The NBA still was tryna get me to come and sit court side… NOT F—ING HAPPENING.”

Brown’s music history is decorated, but he has constantly lived in the shadow of his domestic abuse incident in 2009 against his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, among other negative headlines stemming from other legal issues.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Most recently, he received backlash for partying with Kanye West and was forced to claim that he is not antisemitic.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.