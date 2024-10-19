Chris Christie bashes Lions’ Dan Campbell for running up score on Cowboys: ‘no class’

co

Former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie lashed out against Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell Thursday for running up the score against his favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys, in a 47-9 blowout last Sunday.

“That’s Dan Campbell. He’s got no class, never has,” Christie said Thursday on the “Mad Dog Unleashed” radio show with Chris Russo. “So, it’s fine. Look, Dan Campbell, that’s the way he is, and what goes around comes around.”

The Lions got their lopsided win against the Cowboys fairly easily, dominating in all phases. Even so, Campbell turned to his play-calling bag of tricks to add some flash to the win.

The Lions ran three trick plays against the Cowboys, including a hook and lateral to offensive tackle Penei Sewell with a 37-9 lead. Campbell told players before the game he planned to “unload the clip” after losing to the Cowboys in a controversial game in the final month last season.

The Cowboys beat the Lions, 20-19, in Week 17 of the 2023 season after officials made a mistake in administering a two-point conversion at the end of the game. The Lions converted the pass, but Taylor Decker was penalized for illegal touching after officials incorrectly announced Dan Skipper as the eligible receiver.

Christie suggested Campbell was taking out his frustration from that game.

“I just think that it’s misdirected,” Christie said. “Dan Campbell’s angry because the referees got a call wrong in the game a year ago. Well, then you know, run that play on (NFL commissioner) Roger Goodell. The Cowboys had nothing to do with the play being called incorrectly. It wasn’t a challenge that the Cowboys made. It was the call the referees made.

“The Lions got hurt by it. The Cowboys benefited by it. But now, so because of that, you want to take your, you know, your peak out over that, while you’re, you know, beating the hell out of these guys, and rub it in. I don’t think that’s what pros do, but it’s his prerogative. It’s the reputation that he’ll carry around. And, quite frankly, I think most people think that’s his rep now anyway.”

The Cowboys fell to 3-3 on the season and are off to their worst start since 2020. The Lions are 4-1 and looking as good as any team in the NFC this year.

