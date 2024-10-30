Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo rips ‘nonsense’ Ice Cube, Fat Joe World Series performances: ‘Give me a baseball game!’

A radio legend just wants to watch some baseball.

Ahead of Game 2 of the World Series, Compton, California, native and West Coast rap legend Ice Cube performed on the field at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, while two days later, New York native Fat Joe did the same at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

Ice Cube’s performance got much more positive reviews than Fat Joe’s did, but Chris “Mad Dog” Russo wasn’t a fan of either.

“Last night, I put the ball game on… Listen, I don’t mind music. They could put Jackson Browne in L.A. playing ‘Running on Empty’ or Bruce [Springsteen] at Yankee Stadium playing ‘Rosalita’ before the game, but give me the baseball game for crying out loud!” Russo said Wednesday on ESPN’s “First Take,” via the New York Post.

“The game started at 8:18! I don’t want to have anybody,” he continued. “Stop with the Super Bowl! That’s at halftime. Stop with the NBA! That’s at halftime. It’s a baseball game. Let me sit there and watch the ball game! It starts at 8:18! It’s supposed to start at 8:08, but it’s 8:18. I need to go to bed and [get up early to] work with these clowns! That is ridiculous!”

“I want (Joe) DiMaggio, (Mickey) Mantle, (Babe) Ruth and (Lou) Gehrig! It’s all I want! Give me a baseball game! The music is nonsense. Same thing in L.A.!” he added.

Ice Cube performed “Bow Down,” where he took a jab at the Yankees, and also performed his classic “It Was a Good Day” while also honoring the late L.A. sports legends Kobe Bryant and Fernando Valenzuela. Fat Joe performed snippets of “Lean Back,” “New York” and “All the Way Up,” in which he took a poke at the Dodgers.

It isn’t the first time artists from respective cities have performed ahead of the Fall Classic — Jay-Z and Alicia Keys performed “Empire State of Mind” before Game 2 of the 2009 World Series, while Philadelphia-based rapper Meek Mill performed “Dreams and Nightmares” ahead of the 2022 World Series between the Phillies and the Houston Astros.

Fellow New York rap mogul Ashanti also performed the national anthem ahead of Game 4 at Yankee Stadium.

