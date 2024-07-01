Chris Paul agrees to deal with Spurs hours after Warriors run ends: reports

It didn’t take long for Chris Paul to find a new team, apparently.

Hours after the Golden State Warriors point guard was waived, multiple reports indicated that Paul agreed to a contract with the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. The deal would potentially put him in the same lineup with Victor Wembanyama, Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan.

Paul’s deal is worth $11 million over one year, ESPN reported.

He played with the Warriors last season after he was acquired in a trade that involved Jordan Poole.

The 12-time All-Star averaged 9.2 points, 6.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 58 games. He played in fewer than 60 games in consecutive seasons, the 2022-23 season with the Phoenix Suns. It’s the first time he’s done that since the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, when he was with the Houston Rockets.

Paul is considered to be one of the best point guards to play in the NBA since he entered the league in 2005. He leads the NBA in most assists all-time among active players with 11,894. Only Paul and LeBron James have at least 11,000 assists all-time.

He also might be the best modern player to never win an NBA championship. He was close when he was with the Suns when they made the 2021 NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks won the series in six games.

Paul will be 40 years old by the time the 2024-25 season ends. He’s averaging 17.5 points and 9.4 assists per game for his career.

