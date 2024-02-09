Christian McCaffrey named Offensive Player of the Year ahead of Super Bowl, Myles Garrett gets Defensive nod

The obvious is now official: Christian McCaffrey and Myles Garrett were named the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year on Thursday night.

The San Francisco 49ers running back beat out Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott, and likely MVP Lamar Jackson to win his first ever OPOY. This is Garrett’s first DPOY, as he beat DaRon Bland, Maxx Crosby, T.J. Watt, and Micah Parsons.

McCaffrey led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,459 – the closest was Derrick Henry with 1,167. His 2,023 scrimmage yards were also tops in the NFL, and his 21 total touchdowns were tied with Raheem Mostert for the most in the league.

McCaffrey scored at least one touchdown in 13 of the 16 games he played.

The 49ers acquired McCaffrey in a trade last season from the Carolina Panthers that put them on another pedestal. In his 27 games as a Niner, he has scored 31 total touchdowns.

Of course, he has other hardware on his mind, as he will be facing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday.

As for Garrett, the Cleveland Browns‘ defense end was named a first-team All-Pro for the third time in the last four seasons, living up to his billing as a No. 1 pick.

Garrett racked up 14.0 sacks, making his fifth Pro Bowl. He finished in fifth place in the DPOY voting last year.

Garrett and McCaffrey were both selected in the 2017 NFL Draft – Garrett the first, and McCaffrey the eighth.

