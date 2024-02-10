Christian McCaffrey’s mom believes false fire alarm at 49ers’ hotel was ‘100%’ inside job

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The San Francisco 49ers received an early wake-up call on Thursday.

A loss prevention officer at the 49ers Las Vegas team hotel said that the fire alarm went off about 6:00 a.m. on Thursday and was silenced after around 10 minutes, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

According to the report, guests were not forced to leave their rooms as engineers were able to figure out that it was a false alarm.

For one legendary NFL family preparing for Super Bowl LVIII, the early morning wake-up call was no accident.

“Little insider info, they did have the alarm pulled this morning at 6:00 a.m,” Lisa McCaffrey, the mother of 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, said Thursday on the “Your Mom” podcast.

“100% because there was no emergency. Supposedly,” McCaffrey said when asked whether it had been an “inside job.”

Lisa McCaffrey said the alarm went off for 25 minutes, and she didn’t think a fan pulled the alarm as the hotel is in “big-time lockdown,” instead suggesting that it may have been an “employee from Kansas City.”

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the fire alarm issue, saying the coaches weren’t impacted.

“We were already up, so it didn’t get any of the coaches,” Shanahan said on Thursday. “We’re in the basement, so we didn’t actually hear it. But by the time I saw the players at seven and asked them how their night was, they all were complaining about the fire alarm and all having to go outside and everything.

“I didn’t realize how big of a deal it was until I met them, and they showed me the video. So, I think it was a pain for them. No one wants to get up at six and have to go outside when we don’t have meetings until eight, but it is what it is.”

Christian McCaffrey was not happy that his daily routine was interrupted, going with the same line of thinking as his mother.

“I think there’s no way it’s random,” McCaffrey said Thursday, according to ESPN. “It’s part of it. It’s just more wood thrown on the fire.”

McCaffrey is preparing to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday and will need an adequate amount of sleep against a defense that is allowing an average of 13.6 points per game during the playoffs.