Christian Wilkins, Raiders agree to massive 4-year deal: reports

Las Vegas Raiders new GM Tom Telesco made his first big splash this offseason, signing former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a massive four-year, $110 million deal, his agent David Mulugheta told ESPN.

Wilkins will have $84.75 million of that contract guaranteed, as the 28-year-old gets a big payday in day one of the NFL’s contract negotiating window.

Wilkins made NFL history this past season, racking up 98 tackles, a new record for a defensive tackle in a single campaign.

Many of those tackles came in stopping the run, a trait Wilkins has shown since breaking into the league with the Dolphins as the 13th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. Over his five seasons, he has a run-stop win rate of 39%, ranking eighth among defensive tackles, per ESPN.

Considering the Raiders were 21st in rushing yards allowed per game last season (118.5), signing Wilkins makes sense. It also allowed the likes of Maxx Crosby to possibly get less attention considering Wilkins can get into the backfield and sack the quarterback.

Wilkins had a career-high nine sacks this past season, and he has 20.5 through his career thus far.

Wilkins’ teammate with the Dolphins, All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, showed love to him on social media.

“Christian & Maxx bout to go CRAZY this year!” he posted on X.

The Dolphins were interested in giving Wilkins a long-term extension, but both sides couldn’t find an agreement last offseason. He, instead, played on his fifth-year option, and the Dolphins didn’t franchise tag him, leaving the possibility that he could go elsewhere.

For his career, Wilkins has totaled 355 tackles, four forced fumbles, 43 tackles for loss, 50 quarterback hits, and 19 passes defended over 81 games.

Durability is also a calling card for Wilkins, as he’s played every regular-season game in the last three seasons.

