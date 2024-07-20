Churchill Downs rescinds Bob Baffert’s suspension after horse trainer admits fault in scandal

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert’s extended suspension from Churchill Downs was rescinded Friday, more than three years after he was banned over Medina Spirit’s failed post-Kentucky Derby drug test.

Baffert issued a statement taking responsibility for Medina Spirit’s failed drug test after the 2021 Kentucky Derby.

The horse was disqualified after the test, and Mandaloun was named the winner of the race.

“I accept responsibility for Medina Spirit’s positive test in the 2021 Kentucky Derby,” Baffert’s statement said. “I am responsible for any substance found in the horses that I train, and I have paid a very steep price with a three-year suspension and the disqualification of Medina Spirit’s performance.

“I understand and appreciate that Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission took steps to enforce the rules that they believed were necessary to protect the safety and integrity of horse racing and the reputation of the Kentucky Derby. My family and I want to put this behind us and get back to doing what we love to do without any more distraction or negativity. I very much look forward to returning to Churchill Downs and getting back to the Winner’s Circle.”

Churchill Downs said it was satisfied with Baffert’s statement and reinstated him.

“All parties agree that it is time to bring this chapter to a close and focus on the future. Baffert is welcome to return to any of CDI’s racetracks, including our flagship Churchill Downs Racetrack, and we wish him and his connections good luck in their future competitive endeavors,” Churchill Downs Inc. CEO Bill Carstanjen said.

A war of words ensued after Baffert was banned, but his horses were able to compete in other legs of the Triple Crown. His horse, National Treasure, won the Preakness last year.

Baffert will return to Churchill Downs next year to try and officially get a seventh win.

