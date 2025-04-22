Cincinnati freshman offensive lineman Jeremiah Kelly dead at 18

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cincinnati freshman offensive lineman Jeremiah Kelly died unexpectedly at 18 years old on Tuesday.

Kelly was found at his residence, and his cause of death was not disclosed by the school.

“The Bearcats football family is heartbroken by the sudden loss of this outstanding young man,” Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield said in a statement.

“In the short time Jeremiah has spent with our team, he has made a real impact, both on the field and in our locker room. My prayers are with the Kelly family and those who had the pleasure of knowing Jeremiah.”

Kelly was an early enrollee at the school and practiced with the football team in the spring semester. The Avon, Ohio, native graduated from Avon High School.

Kelly was part of the Avon Eagles football team that went 16-0 in 2024 and helped deliver the school’s first state championship. Kelly received first-team all-conference and all-district honors and was named SWC lineman of the year as a senior.

As a junior, Kelly helped lead the Eagles to a 14-1 record and was teammates with current Cincinnati running back Jakorion Caffey.

“We’ve suffered a heartbreaking loss today,” director of athletics John Cunningham said. “All of us at UC send our love and prayers to the Kelly family and we will do everything that we can to support them and our Bearcats student-athletes in the difficult days and weeks ahead.”

The Bearcats went 5-7 last season and 3-6 in the Big 12. It was Satterfield’s second season as head coach after Luke Fickell left for Wisconsin prior to the 2023 season.

