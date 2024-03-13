CJ Gardner-Johnson agrees to returns to Eagles, despite previously ripping ‘obnoxious’ fans: reports

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s time in the Motor City was brief. On Tuesday, the defensive back agreed to the terms of a three-year deal to return to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to multiple reports.

The contract has an estimated value of up to $33 million. His representatives from Universal Sports, confirmed the deal to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Gardner-Johnson’s lone season with the Detroit Lions was plagued by injuries, with the safety appearing in just three games. He spent the first three years of his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints, before joining the Eagles in 2022.

Gardner-Johnson’s six interceptions in 2022 were tied for the most in the league. His strong performance was an important part of the Eagles’ run to the Super Bowl that season.

Although his 2022 campaign was largely viewed as a success, Gardner-Johnson apparently did not enjoy his time in the “City of Brotherly Love.”

Last July, Gardner-Johnson was streaming while playing video games when he said a fan paid him five dollars to answer questions about his favorite and least favorite Philadelphia-related memories.

“Alright, f— it,” Gardner-Johnson began. “My least favorite thing is the people. They’re f—ing obnoxious. I f—ing can’t stand the f—ers.”

His favorite thing? “I f— with the weather.”

Also in January 2023, he recalled a time when his car was stolen shortly after the Eagles defeated the New York Giants in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Gardner-Johnson suffered a pectoral muscle in a game against the Seattle Seahawks last season, but he ultimately returned to action in Week 17.

The Lions advanced to just their second NFC Championship game this past season, but ultimately suffered a 34-31 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Gardner-Johnson returns to Philly under a new-look defensive coaching staff which will be led by coordinator Vic Fangio.

