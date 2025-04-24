Clay Matthews has wise words for NFL Draft prospects, including what to do off the field

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dreams turn into reality for many NFL prospects starting Thursday night in Green Bay when the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off with its first round.

Throughout the weekend, hard work will pay off for 257 players, and many more will be undrafted free agents joining a team in training camp as well.

But, while celebration is sure to ensue after the long journey to get to this point, Green Bay Packers legend Clay Matthews hit these prospects with a bit of reality in a recent conversation with Fox News Digital.

“What I found about draft night is, once you’re drafted, everything that’s led up to that point – high school, college, whatever it may be – that all falls away,” he said while in the Lowe’s Green Room, where first-round prospects like Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty and more will be present on Thursday night awaiting to see who they will be playing for in 2025.

Now, Matthews’ comments are not meant to scare prospects. In fact, he views that moment after being drafted as the opportunity of a lifetime – proving you’re worthy of the pick.

“It’s a fresh slate, which for some may be difficult, but for others it’s an opportunity,” he explained. “So, I looked at it as an opportunity to go prove myself and a lot of these other young men will as well.… Now it’s up to you, and you can kinda control your own destiny at that point.”

How exactly do you control your destiny entering the pros? The transition can be extremely difficult for some. For others, it seems easy.

Matthews did it in 2009 when the Packers jumped back into the first round to nab him No. 26 overall out of USC. He also admitted to having a better idea of what to expect given his grandfather, Clay Matthews Sr., and father, Clay Matthews Jr., both played professionally.

However, it’s always different as the game progresses, so Matthews dished some wise words for those prospects looking to make a quick impact on their new squad.

“For me, I found that the greatest ability for rookies coming in is knowing the playbook and being accountable,” he said. “I found as a rookie, a lot of the times, they’re not looking for you to be a superstar. They’re making sure you can fit in, know your job. There’s a lot of abilities, but accountability is one of them.

“Don’t worry about anything less. Take care of your job, and the other steps will become more comfortable.”

Part of taking care of your job on the field is making sure things are sound off of it.

A main factor in that is the financial side of the game, as millions of dollars are rolling into young players’ bank accounts, and it can be overwhelming if planning and budgeting are not done correctly.

NIL deals in college, however, have changed the game in terms of these athletes understanding what a big payday is. Still, a Sports Illustrated report had 78% of NFL players facing serious financial hardships after retirement.

Being smart with money now, as well as brand building, is crucial to making sure your on-the-field duties are not hindered.

“I was fortunate my whole family was a part of this football game, so I kinda grew up and knew the pitfalls that drafting can bring – money and fame and everything that comes along with it,” Matthews said.

“You just have to have a good team in place. Meeting with financial advisors before, I highly recommend that for people. Obviously, people feel a certain way about agents and wanting to represent themselves. I had somebody handling that and marketing. I just made sure I handled my performance on the field, whether that was training in the offseason when I was in Green Bay. It was just making sure I was dialed in and ready to go – no off-field distraction.”

It’s going to be a bit hectic for these prospects once they are drafted, but soaking in the moment and truly living in the present when they hear their names called is what matters first.

Then, it’s time to do your job.

