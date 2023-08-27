Clay Travis, Tomi Lahren, Charly Arnolt slam transgender ideology in schools in ‘OutKick on Fox’ special

On Sunday night, OutKick’s Clay Travis, Tomi Lahren, and Charly Arnolt will be part of OutKick on Fox. The hour-long special will feature the three — along with guests Riley Gaines, Enes Kanter Freedom, and Mary Katharine Ham — discussing a variety of topics, including the increased prevalence of transgender ideology in schools.

Lahren got the ball rolling saying that it’s time to let “kids be kids” instead of pelting them with gender ideology from an early age.

As the host of Tomi Lahren Is Fearless pointed out, kids will understand themselves eventually.

Charly Arnolt agreed and said kids don’t even know what they’re going through.

“One day you are this; one day you are that,” she said. “Imagine going through some type of fog of confusion because someone has put it into your mind. ‘Maybe I am not who I thought I was,’ and then going to some drastic length where now you are seeking out surgery.”

She then pointed out an uptick in Google inquiries about sexual orientations.

“You have kids that are trying to figure it out on their own and not because their parents are putting it into their minds but because their peers are putting it into their minds,” she said. “Their teachers, the administrators, and the parents have no idea.”

Clay Travis summed up the insanity about as succinctly as you can.

We didn’t my six-year-olds — when they were six — pick what they could eat –, the OutKick founder said. “And you’re supposed to let them pick their gender? I mean, it’s absolutely insane that we could have ever ended up in this situation.”

Be sure to tune into OutKick on Fox on Sunday, August 27th at 10 PM/ET on Fox News Channel.