Cleveland no-hit for fourth time since start of 2021 season

The Major League Baseball organization in Cleveland has been no stranger to being no-hit during the past three seasons.

Cleveland managed zero hits in a game Tuesday night for the fourth time since the start of the 2021 MLB season.

Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez threw an incredibly efficient 93-pitch no-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians for the 16th no-hitter in Astros history.

For Cleveland, it was the first time being no-hit since changing their name to the Guardians in 2022.

During the 2021 season, Cleveland was no-hit three times, including a combined no-hitter by the Milwaukee Brewers in September.

The fourth time being no-hit since 2021 is the most in the majors, with the Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies coming in as runner-ups with two hitless games in that timeframe.

Tuesday night in Houston, Valdez faced the minimum number of batters after getting a double play to end the fifth inning following a leadoff walk to Oscar Gonzalez.

“It’s a wonderful day,” manager Dusty Baker said. “(Valdez) started out with a bang. He had his breaking ball from the very beginning… and you could tell he was on and he stayed on.”

It was the first no-hitter for an individual Astros pitcher since Justin Verlander accomplished the feat in 2019.

The Astros went out Tuesday and acquired Verlander from the New York Mets, bringing the three-time Cy Young winner back to Houston after just half a season away from the organization.

“It was sort of destined to be,” Baker said. “And I’m sure Justin is smiling right now on his way here and he’ll be the first one to congratulate Framber when he gets here. It’s a great day.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report