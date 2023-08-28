CM Punk, Jack Perry involved in ‘incident’ backstage at All In; AEW investigating

All Elite Wrestling on Sunday put on one of the best pro wrestling shows of the year at Wembley Stadium in London, but a backstage incident between two of the company’s stars may have overshadowed it.

Just as All In was kicking off between CM Punk and Samoa Joe for the Real World Championship, there was a backstage incident between Punk and Jack Perry, according to multiple reports. AEW CEO Tony Khan confirmed in the post-show press conference the officials were investigating the matter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I can’t comment on it at this time beyond what I’m about to say – Yes, there was an incident backstage before we went live on tonight’s show,” Khan told reporters. “We are investigating it. Until I learn more about what happened, I can’t really address it at this time, so I can’t comment — but I did want to be honest with you and tell you that that is the case.”

Perry, the son of “Beverly Hills 90210” actor Luke Perry, had fought Hook for the FTW Championship just minutes before the main card kicked off. Punk’s match was right after Perry’s.

The incident occurred in gorilla position and involved a shoving match between Punk and Perry, according to PW Insider. Punk reportedly got physical with Perry.

WWE STAR KNOWN AS BRAY WYATT DEAD AT 36

Miro, another AEW star, appeared to deny at least one report of the incident that claimed Perry allegedly “came at Punk” and was choked out.

Punk had returned to AEW a few weeks ago on its new show “Collision.” He had been off of the air following a reported scrum between him and other AEW stars Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson after comments he made to the media following All Out last year.

Regardless, AEW touted the “most paid fans ever at a pro wrestling event” during the show. AEW said it had 81,035 in attendance for the Wembley show. However, whether it had a higher attendance over WrestleMania 32 is up for debate among wrestling fans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

AEW’s next show, All Out, is set for Sept. 3 in Chicago.