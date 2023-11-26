CM Punk shocks pro wrestling world with WWE return

CM Punk shocked the pro wrestling world on Saturday night when he showed up at the end of WWE’s premium live event Survivor Series: War Games.

The team of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and Randy Orton had just defeated The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in the men’s War Games match. As WWE’s event was going to end, Punk’s music hit and the crowd at the All State Arena blew the lid off the place.

Punk just stood at the top of the entrance ramp and celebrated his return with fans.

The incredible moment comes more than two months after he and All Elite Wrestling split ways. Punk reportedly got into a fight with one of his fellow wrestlers before the company’s All In event. Rumors then swirled over his potential return at Survivor Series: War Games but nothing was set in stone.

Paul Levesque, the former WWE star known as Triple H, spoke to that after the event. He told reporters the deal came together quickly.

“This was one of those lightning-in-a-bottle moments that came together very quickly,” said Levesque, WWE’s chief content officer. “But we are incredibly excited about it. It’s been a long time. In some ways, it’s been a long time coming. You can say this about CM Punk: Love him, hate him, positive, negative, whatever you want to say, people talk about him all the time. He is a magnet for that. He’s a conversation starter, and it’s tough to look past that.”

Punk and WWE had a high-profile split in 2014. He initially left the company due to health reasons but got word of his firing on his wedding day. He appeared in UFC before he signed with AEW.

“Everybody grows; everybody changes,” Levesque added. “I’m a different person; he’s a different person. This is a different company. We’re all on the same, even starting ground. What’s next for CM Punk? That’ll be interesting, won’t it? I’m interested to see that myself.”

The two posed for a picture and Levesque posted it on X.

Punk and Rhodes were together in AEW at the same time. Rhodes left to go back to WWE before him. He was asked about Punk’s return as well.

“If he can help with where we’re going and what we’re doing, absolutely, welcomed aboard,” he said. “And I have a feeling that the CM Punk that potentially we’re getting is hungry and that’s the best. That’s the best – when someone is hungry, when somebody wants something, when’s real.

“… The first thing, always, is business. And again, we’re doing record business. Feels like everybody wants to be here. The more the merrier. If you can help, absolutely, come on board.

It’s unclear what the creative plans for Punk are or which show brand he will be on. But one thing’s for sure, WWE came through with one of the biggest returns in recent memory.