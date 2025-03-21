Coach of No. 16 March Madness seed ‘angry’ at massive point spread vs. No. 1 Florida: ‘Are we that bad?’

Vegas is giving No. 16 Norfolk State virtually zero chance against No. 1 Florida.

The Gators are one of the best teams in the country, and many are predicting they can go all the way in the March Madness tournament.

Only two No. 16 seeds have ever taken down a No. 1 seed in tournament history (UMBC over Virginia in 2018 and Fairleigh Dickinson over Purdue in 2023).

The Gators are nearly 30-point favorites against Norfolk State, which left the Spartans’ head coach befuddled.

“I know Florida’s really, really good, and they run a great program, got great players. But are we that bad that the point spread is like that?” Robert Jones wondered. “I’m a little angry, and, like I said, I’m a little bit more focused and play better when I’m angry.”

He also showed the confidence he has in his guys.

“I think the players play better when they’re angry.”

In terms of point spread, a victory for Norfolk State would be the biggest upset in March Madness history. That record currently belongs to FDU, a 23.5-point underdog when it took down top-ranked Purdue two years ago.

Outside of wins from UMBC and FDU, No. 16 seeds have lost the other 154 contests in tournament history.

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champions have won 20 games each of the past four years, and this is their third NCAA Tournament appearance in the last five. The Spartans have some history in the NCAA Tournament, upsetting third-seeded Missouri in the 2012 NCAA Tournament before losing in the next round to Florida, 84-50.

