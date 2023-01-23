Coban Porter, brother of Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr, arrested in connection with fatal car crash

Coban Porter, the brother of Denver Nuggets star forward Michael Porter Jr., was arrested early Sunday morning in connection with a fatal car crash in Denver, police said.

The 21-year-old, who is a sophomore guard at the University of Denver, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and reckless driving, Denver police spokesman Kurt Barnes said via the Denver Post.

The crash occurred around 1:54 a.m. MT and one driver died at the scene, police said.

The Nuggets told the newspaper that Michael Porter Jr. was not involved in the car crash with his brother, though he was ruled out due to personal reasons for Sunday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Coban Porter has been rehabbing from a torn ACL that he suffered this offseason after a promising freshman year at Denver.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard averaged 11.4 points last season with 2.8 rebounds and a 41.9% field goal percentage in 28 games (eight starts). Porter averaged 24.1 minutes per game.

Michael Porter Jr., the former 14th overall pick by the Nuggets in the 2018 NBA Draft, is playing well for the Western Conference leaders, who own a 33-13 record. He is averaging 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 47.6%.

Porter Jr. has started all 32 games he’s played this season.

Jontay Porter is also their brother, who currently plays for the G-League Wisconsin Herd after spending some time with the Memphis Grizzlies last season.