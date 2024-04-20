Coban Porter sentenced in fatal DUI crash days after brother’s lifetime NBA ban for gambling

Coban Porter, the younger brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter and Jontay Porter, who was recently banned from the NBA, was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for killing a 42-year-old woman in a drunken driving crash last year.

Porter was a sophomore playing basketball for the University of Denver at the time of his arrest.

He was involved in a crash Jan. 22 just before 2 a.m., and an arrest affidavit said he was driving around 50 mph when he ran a red light at South University Boulevard and crashed his vehicle into Katharina Rothman’s vehicle.

Rothman was pronounced dead at the accident site.

Coban Porter pleaded guilty to DUI vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. As part of his plea agreement, Porter acknowledged he was driving drunk at 2 a.m. when he ran a red light near the university and crashed into Rothman’s car, killing her and seriously injuring her 47-year-old passenger, Jason Branch.

In college, Porter averaged 11.4 points as a freshman with 2.8 rebounds and a 41.9% field goal percentage in 28 games.

The sentencing came two days after Jontay was banned by the NBA after an investigation found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors and bet on games in violation of league rules and one day before Michael’s Nuggets beging the playoffs in defense of their NBA title.

The league said an investigation discovered before “the [Toronto] Raptors’ March 20 game, [Jontay] disclosed confidential information about his own health status to an individual he knew to be an NBA bettor.

“Another individual with whom Porter associated and known to be an NBA bettor subsequently placed an $80,000 parlay proposition bet with an online sports book, to win $1.1 million, wagering [Jontay] would underperform in the March 20 game.”

He only played three minutes in the March 20 game, claiming to have been sick. The $80,000 prop bet was frozen and not paid out.

The NBA said it found that, from January to March of this year, while Jontay was either with the Raptors or its G League team, Raptors 905, he placed “at least 13 bets on NBA games using an associate’s betting account.”

