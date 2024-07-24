Coco Gauff named Team USA’s female flag bearer for Paris Olympics opening ceremonies

U.S. Olympic tennis star Coco Gauff on Wednesday was named the female flag bearer for the opening ceremonies at the Paris Games and will join LeBron James with the honor.

Gauff, 20, is making her second Olympics appearance. In the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, she was 17 when she was named to the roster – becoming the second-youngest American tennis player.

She did not end up making it to the Far East as she tested positive for coronavirus and was forced to withdraw right before she was supposed to leave.

With much of the pandemic behind her, Gauff will seek the first American Olympic medal in women’s singles tennis since Serena Williams in 2012.

“What an honor! Thank you,” she wrote in one of her Instagram Stories.

“Am I dreaming?” she wrote in another.

A medal would bolster an already impressive resume.

She won the U.S. Open final last year, defeating Aryna Sabalenka for her first Grand Slam singles title. She then added a doubles Grand Slam title with Katerina Siniakova at the French Open in June.

Roland Garros will be the host of the Olympic tennis matches. The draw to set the brackets will be held on Thursday, and play will begin on Friday. She enters the Olympics as one of the favorites to at least receive a medal along with Poland’s Iga Swiatek.

Gauff is paired with Jessica Pegula in the women’s doubles event. She may also enter mixed doubles, but those pairings have yet to be announced.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

