Cody Rhodes to launch podcast as part of WWE’s partnership with Fanatics

Cody Rhodes will host an upcoming podcast as part of WWE’s partnership with Fanatics, the company announced on Tuesday, days before WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Rhodes’ “What Do You Wanna Talk About” podcast will be sponsored by Wheatley American Vodka. The first episode will debut later this month.

“’What Do You Wanna Talk About’ will feature Rhodes one-on-one with WWE Superstars across the WWE roster as well as WWE Legends as they share never-before-heard stories, discuss their career-defining moments and more,” the company said in a news release obtained by Fox News Digital.

“The podcast expands on the Rhodes-led digital franchise which launched in July 2024 and featured interviews with Randy Orton, Bianca Belair and others, as ‘The American Nightmare’ traversed the country in his Wheatley-wrapped tour bus. New episodes will be available across all platforms as well as WWE’s YouTube channel, which has amassed more than 107 million subscribers.”

WWE said additional podcasts from other superstars and legends will be announced in the future.

Fightful Select first reported Rhodes’ podcast last week.

Rhodes’ podcast comes weeks after WWE and Fanatics announced “The Raw Recap Show,” hosted by Megan Morant and Sam Roberts.

Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena at Allegiant Stadium on Night 2 of WrestleMania 41.

He has held the championship for more than a year after he defeated Roman Reigns. If Cena wins, he would set a record with the 17th WWE Championship reign of his career.