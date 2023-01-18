Cody Rhodes will make in-ring return at Royal Rumble after missing months with injury

Cody Rhodes is set to return from injury later this month when he tries to earn a shot at a WWE championship by being the last man standing in the Royal Rumble match.

WWE tweeted a video during Monday night’s episode of RAW, and it showed Rhodes working out and preparing to return to the ring.

“Now the question is no longer ‘if’ but when,” he said in the clip. “Since I came back at WrestleMania, I have made it crystal clear what I want. At the Royal Rumble, I’m back.”

“The American Nightmare” rejoined the company in 2022 after being one of the first pro wrestlers to join All Elite Wrestling. He made his return at WrestleMania in Arlington, Texas. He would defeat Seth Rollins and then go on to beat him again at WrestleMania Backlash.

But the good times and budding feud came to an end after Hell in a Cell when it was revealed Rhodes suffered a torn pectoral muscle.

He fought Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match with his pectoral muscle clearly bruised. He somehow managed to put Rollins through a table that night.

Rhodes will now have to outlast 29 other WWE superstars who are looking to get their own shot at a WWE championship. Roman Reigns has been the reigning undisputed champion for more than two years.