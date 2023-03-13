College baseball fan takes heat for racing kid to foul ball, failing to give souvenir away

A college baseball fan caught flak from social media during a game on Saturday between West Virginia and Minnesota.

The incident in question came in the bottom of the eighth inning when West Virginia third baseman Braden Berry fouled off a pitch from Minnesota pitcher Connor Wietgrefe. The ball landed on the concourse of Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Two people ran toward the ball to try and take home a souvenir. The adult fan beat out a child for the foul ball and did not give it to the child, who it would likely mean more to. The young fan ran back to his party smiling, and the adult went back to the railing to watch the rest of the at-bat.

The move did not go over well on social media. The man was labeled a “jerk” for not giving the baseball to the kid.

Regardless of the situation, West Virginia won the game 7-2 behind a home run from Caleb McNeely and two RBI from Sam White. Dayne Leonard and J.J. Wetherholt had RBIs as well.

West Virginia would complete the three-game sweep of the Golden Gophers on Sunday with a 7-4 victory. The Mountaineers ended the weekend improving their record to 10-4 overall while Minnesota fell to 2-14 on the season.

The Mountaineers have a two-game series on the road this week against Appalachian State and stay on the road later in the weekend for a three-game set against UNC Greensboro.

Minnesota heads back home to U.S. Bank Stadium for a two-game set against Gonzaga and then will host Houston for three games over the weekend.