College basketball game ends in all-out brawl at handshake line

Brawl is an understatement of what occurred after the Texas A&M-Commerce and Incarnate Word matchup on Monday night.

Texas A&M-Commerce defeated their Southland Conference rival on the road, 76-72, and the ESPN+ broadcast started showing the customary handshake line after the game.

However, the single-file line quickly turned into a frenzy, as players, coaches and staff were seen trying to break up a massive fight that started on the court.

Jerome Brewer Jr., a 6-foot-9-inch sophomore forward who played at Camden High School in New Jersey, one of the best teams in the country, was seen in the middle of the melee fighting his coaches, who were trying to hold him back.

As Brewer continued to fight his way through his own team, the scrum continued to move across the court and Brewer eventually fell on top of his own people.

While it looked like things were going to clear up, players from both teams started fighting off to the side, chasing each other down to throw more punches.

Incarnate Word’s Marcus Glover, a 6-foot-8-inch forward from Chicago, was seen sprinting across the court to confront Commerce players, though no physical contact was made other than coaches hugging him to keep him in place.

Incarnate Word’s Josiah Hammons was also trying to get to Commerce players, who were being ushered into the locker room swiftly by team staff to try to alleviate the situation.

Finally, the altercation ended with staff on the Commerce side standing by the door to the visiting team’s locker room, making sure no players ran out.

“There is no place in college sports for such actions,” the two schools said in a joint statement, via ESPN. “The unsportsmanlike conduct that occurred after the game does not reflect the values of the universities involved, as well as the Southland Conference and their member institutions.

“The matter is currently being reviewed collectively by the Conference office and both institutions as the safety of our student-athletes, staff, and fans is our primary concern.”

The Southland Conference also issued a statement.

“We will be working closely with both universities to review the footage and issue appropriate disciplinary action,” the conference said. “Unsportsmanlike behavior is unacceptable in the Southland Conference and the safety of our student-athletes, spectators, and officials remains a top priority.”

It was an absolute wild scene no one ever wants to see at a game, even if it is between rivals.

The Southland Conference will surely be looking over the situation, where suspensions are likely to be dished out.

