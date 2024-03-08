College basketball social team creates frenzy with witty replies after historic route in conference tournament

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The Pepperdine Waves men’s basketball team celebrated a historic win in the first leg of the West Coast Conference Tournament in Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon, but it was the program’s social media team that made waves online.

Led by sophomore Jevon Porter’s 28 points, Pepperdine routed Pacific in a record-setting 102-43 victory, which included a show-stopping 56-9 lead by halftime.

According to the school’s website, the halftime lead marked an NCAA Division I record for a season’s lowest points scored in the first half.

The 59-point margin by the end of the game also set a conference record for the largest margin in a WCC championship game since Gonzaga previously set it in 2000 with 40 points.

However, it was not the team’s stellar performance that sent social media ablaze.

The Pepperdine men’s basketball social media page posted several messages on X celebrating the team’s victory – and several witty replies to college basketball fans.

Junior Michael Ajayi led Pepperdine with 17 rebounds, scoring 21 points while going 8 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line.

Porter added 11 rebounds to help Pepperdine move on to the next round, where the Waves will face the No. 5 seed San Diego on Friday night.

“We just don’t want it to be our last game,” Porter said Thursday. “We want to stick together for a while.”

This season will be the last for head coach Lorenzo Romar. The school announced Tuesday that the veteran head coach will not return after six years with the program.

“Pepperdine benefited tremendously from Lorenzo Romar’s leadership, both on and off the court, and we owe a debt of gratitude to him for the way he loved his players, our basketball program, and the university,” Tim Perrin, senior vice president for strategic implementation, said.

“We love Coach Romar. The things he does for us are remarkable,” Ajayi added on Thursday. “Coming into this game, we just wanted to play for him. The passion we have for him is crazy. We just wanted to give all our energy, and we got the W.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

