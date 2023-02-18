College defensive lineman put on ventilator after cardiac arrest, father says

A defensive lineman at Jackson State is in a hospital after going into cardiac arrest on Wednesday, according to his father.

Kaseem Vauls had to be resuscitated and put on a ventilator after the Wednesday morning incident.

His father, William, says that Vauls visited the University of Mississippi Medical Center on Tuesday night with stomach pain. However, doctors found out that his heart was operating at just 10% to 15%.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

William has been tweeting update’s from his son’s account, and the most recent one looks promising.

“the emergency procedure went well but it is still heavily sedated. The doctors said he progressing they will gradually lower down his medication he on and the lower down the input of the machine he on gradually, which is a good sign,” William tweeted on Thursday.

The machine is so his organs can rest and not work so hard. Then they will lower down the sedation so he can wake up on his own but that might be until day 4 on the machine. I greatly appreciate all you guys for out pour of love and prayers and phone calls and support for my son!”

Kaseem posted a video of himself lifting weights on Feb. 7, working out with teammates.

“His liver was suffering as fluid built up with toxins in his liver, kidneys and blood,” William told The Clarion-Ledger. “All those toxins built up in his bloodstream and his heart could not operate properly, and the machine is being used to clean out the blood and toxins.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 21-year-old did not appear in a game for Jackson State this past season. He spent a season at Alabama A&M before transferring.